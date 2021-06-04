Editorial
There’s a lesson in German genocide

Some of the criticism centres around the fact that the German government refuses to call the money 'reparations' – which is what it is, in reality.

This undated file photo taken during the 1904-1908 war by Germany against Herero and Nama in Namibia shows a soldier (R) probably belonging to the German troops supervising Namibian war prisoners. Germany on May 28, 2021 took a historic step by acknowledging that the massacre of Namibia's indigenous Herero and Nama peoples by colonial-era troops was an act of genocide. Picture: National Archives of Namibia/ AFP
Some historians believe that the horrific genocide carried out against Namibians by the German colonial army during the early years of the 20th century may well have been the inspiration for Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution”, the Holocaust visited upon the Jews of Europe. Last week, the German government finally acknowledged the scale of the horror in Namibia when an estimated 60 000 members of the Herero people and a further 10 000 Namas were killed following an “extermination” order issued by German military commander General Lothar von Trotha. Many Namibians have rejected the German government’s concession that the slaughter was...

