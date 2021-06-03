Eastern Cape DA official in court for allegedly assaulting woman

Citizen reporter

Sanele Magaqa, an MPL in the province, allegedly assaulted his co-accused's girlfriend after the bottle she allegedly threw landed near his car.

A Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in Eastern Cape appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in December 2017.

Sanele Magaqa, 42, and his co-accused Thembela Dyongwana, 36, appeared at the Keiskammahoek Magistrate’s Court for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Anelisa Ngcakani, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) spokesperson in the province, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for ruining Solly Msimanga’s ‘perfect day’

“It is alleged that in December 2017 at Lower Gxulu Administrative Area in Keiskammahoek, the two men had attended a traditional ceremony.

“Dyongwana had allegedly attended the ceremony with his girlfriend who is currently aged 34 years.

“It is alleged that the lovers got into a heated argument which led to Dyongwana assaulting her. In an attempt to defend herself she then allegedly threw a bottle,” Ngcakani said.

Magaqa, who is also the party’s shadow MEC for human settlements in the province, then allegedly assaulted the woman after the bottle landed near his car.

“The two men were summoned to appear in court on 23 March 2021 and were released on warning.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] their case was postponed to 30 June 2021 for mediation as the accused have requested for mediation,” Ngcakani.

Compiled by Neo Thale