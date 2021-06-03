Rorisang Kgosana
3 Jun 2021
Sacked CPO Tshitangano’s fight against Eskom, De Ruyter not over

Rorisang Kgosana

Solly Tshitangano says Eskom fabricated charges against him, hoping his dismissal would silence him after he had accused De Ruyter of abuse of power.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Moneyweb
Sacked Eskom chief procurement officer (CPO) Solly Tshitangano said he's not surprised by the dismissal of allegations of racism he laid against chief executive officer (CEO) Andre De Ruyter, claiming the power utility has a trend of victimising whistleblowers. Tshitangano had accused De Ruyter of abuse of power, racial discrimination, irregular recruitment and unlawful procurement, but a report by senior advocate Ishmael Semenya, who was appointed by the Eskom board to probe such allegations, dismissed all the claims. No substance to Tshitangano's allegations After interviewing witnesses and considering 1107 pages of documents, Semenya reported that Tshitangano denied making allegations that...

