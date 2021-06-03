WATCH: President Ramaphosa responds to Presidency budget debate

Cheryl Kahla

President Ramaphosa acknowledged the Presidency budget debate on Wednesday was 'lively and robust'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 3 June 2021, responded to the debate on the Presidency’s budget vote following the budget allocation and criticism from opposition parties on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the engagement on Wednesday was “lively and robust”.

“It was a demonstration that our democracy is vibrant and that our perspectives are as diverse as the South African people we represent,” he said.

He reminded the National Assembly plenary to “never forget how far we have come from the conflict of our past, from the silencing of dissent and from the banning of the legitimate voices of the people”.

Watch the live stream below.

Ramaphosa responds to Presidency budget debate