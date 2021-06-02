Are black parents placing their kids in schools where they are unwanted?

Karabo Mokoena

Every year a young child becomes the face of a war black students have been experiencing for years. But the more public, the better.

Cornwall Hill College has recently joined the long list of schools that are being publicly exposed for subjecting their learners to racism for numerous years.

The headlines hit: “You’re too smart for a black person”: One of many shocking racism claims at Cornwall Hill.

I channeled my DJ Khaled voice and said “another one”.

I saw a young girl emotionally retelling the story of the first time she was made to feel like she was not good enough. She was only nine years old and by the looks of it, continues to carry the trauma of that incident.

In youth month, 45 years after the country observed the marching and killing of young people protesting against a schooling system that refused to accommodate them, our children continue to fight this war.

Choosing not to suffer in silence

Black children who started attending multiracial schools after democracy dealt with the same racism, but suffered in silence. Black pupils have been referred to as “these people” their whole schooling careers in formerly white schools.

Every year, a group of learners in racist schools blast their schools for the racial discrimination they have and continue to experience.

If these “upmarket” schools don’t want black children, where should black children go?

Back to the townships that they created for us to live, learn and die in?

It is 2021, not 1652.

SA’s diversity warrants school transformation, but not just on the surface. Post-apartheid schools that were never meant for black people opened their doors for some of colour. They transformed, but their policies did not.

We are learning their policies remained the same and that is why black hair is not the “Cornwall way” at Cornwall Hill College. The transformation did not occur at the foundation of the school, which was never created to accommodate the natural state of black people.

Sadly, the only way to fight a broken system is from the inside

I applaud the bravery of Grade 11 pupil Singo Ravele of Cornwall Hill who, although emotionally, retold her trauma to the media. Her bravery, like that of other learners including Zulaika Patel, Melissa Ngcobo and more, continues to be effective.

Not only have they inspired a generation of young people who are not afraid to call racism out, but their efforts are being recognised.

Cornwall Hill College has found it necessary to apologise to parents about the slow pace and lack of transformation. It admitted to only having set up a diversity and transformation committee in 2020. This goes to show that while pupils had been advocating for transformation in the school, it was to little avail.

The public slamming of racist schools seems to be the only language they choose to understand. Racist schools cannot be allowed to continue functioning with policies that don’t reflect the diversity of this country.

So, black learners belong in schools in the country of their birth

No parents deserve to be inconvenienced by fear of subjecting their kids to racism, it may affect a child. Parents can’t be forced to choose schools that are further away from home, or perform differently because transformation continues to be at the bottom of the priority list.

Public shaming places diversity right at the top of their to-do list, forcing schools to effect significant change and teach their teachers and school administrators about what true diversity looks like.

Let it be put on record that the new SA belongs to all those who live in it. All schools belong to all students, which means all schools and policies should accommodate all those who learn in them.