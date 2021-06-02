EFF slams PAP members who assaulted women members

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The EFF said in a statement it had identified 'neo-colonial' and 'self-seeking' elements that use positions in the institution to further their lavish lifestyles.

The EFF has strongly criticised MPs who attacked a Zimbabwean MP and a member of the election ad hoc committee, Barbara Rwodzi, on Tuesday.

This was after she heeded calls for a rotational leadership system, which she said had been an issue of concern since 2015.

According to the EFF, states from the West Africa region have been trying to bully proceedings at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) to hold on to their positions by force.

As ad hoc committee chairperson Jaynet Kabila wanted the house to proceed with voting for the new president, Rwodzi stood up on a point of order and reminded the chairperson that not every country was in agreement with voting.

“You are well aware that one of your members in your ad hoc committee is not agreeing with proceeding with these elections because they are illegal and they are not in line with the AU decision. I do not agree with going ahead with these elections unless we observe and we follow what has been written to the clerk of this parliament,” Rwodzi said, as another MP could be heard shouting that Kabila’s chairmanship had expired.

“You’re not in a position to tell us anything. You are nothing in this PAP. You are not elected to be anything. Don’t think you can give us any instruction,” Malema told Kabila, who insisted on not debating the issue.

The house descended into chaos as other MPs moved from their chairs towards Rwodzi and Kabila.

The proceedings were adjourned.

The President making sure fellow African comrade Barbara Rwodzi is well protected. Salute ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggBdjGu3jd — Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) June 1, 2021

‘Neo-colonial and self-seeking elements’

The EFF said in a statement that it had identified “neo-colonial” and “self-seeking” elements in the PAP, that use positions in the institution to further their lavish lifestyles.

“These individuals seem to be under the impression that it exists as a means to live fancy lifestyles, ignoring the critical objectives an organisation of this nature ought to serve,” the party said.

“These attempts to undermine the AU principle of rotational leadership, which is the founding basis of collective solidarity since the inception of the Organisation of African Unity must be condemned with the contempt they deserve.

“The call for rotational leadership is therefore a culture shock to individuals who have become accustomed to dictatorship and have no grasp of democracy. To rotate the leadership of PAP is to directly threaten monetary interests that have bankrolled them and seek to keep Africa as a junior nation in the world.”

The party further commended the SADC and northern region delegations for refusing to turn the PAP into a “money making scheme of power mongers”.

It commended Malema, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and Rwodzi for their bravery.

“They have stood up to the brutal patriarchy exhibited in chambers by men with low self-esteem, who had the audacity to assault and physically handle women who would not back down on a principle of African unity.”

The EFF further called for Mali’s membership in PAP to be suspended, until it resolved the situation in the country.

