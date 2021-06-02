Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for June 2021

The Social Development Department this week announced the payment dates for social grants.

The Social Development Department this week confirmed the payment dates for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants for June 2021.

Sassa social grant payments for June

3 June 2021: Older person’s Grants

4 June 2021: Disability Grants

7 June 2021 All other grants

Sassa also confirmed “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed.

Social development for Child Protection Week

Sassa is also raising awareness of the rights of children “as articulated in the Constitution during the National Child Protection Week”, from 30 May to 6 June 2021.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the department would lead commemorations during the coming days in collaboration with key government departments.