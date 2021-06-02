News
News
1 minute read
2 Jun 2021
10:02 am

Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for June 2021

The Social Development Department this week announced the payment dates for social grants.

The Social Development Department this week confirmed the payment dates for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants for June 2021.

Sassa social grant payments for June

  • 3 June 2021: Older person’s Grants
  • 4 June 2021: Disability Grants
  • 7 June 2021 All other grants

Sassa also confirmed “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed.

Also read: DA MP wants to attend next ANC NEC meeting

Social development for Child Protection Week

Sassa is also raising awareness of the rights of children “as articulated in the Constitution during the National Child Protection Week”, from 30 May to 6 June 2021.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the department would lead commemorations during the coming days in collaboration with key government departments.

We call on all South Africans to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence, exploitation that children suffer.

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Load shedding: Creative ways to beat the weather when the power goes out
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

WEATHER

WATCH: Snow transforms southern Africa into a winter wonderland
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

NEWS

Stage 4 load shedding or worse could hit us as early as this week - expert
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

SA Post Office branches closure will hurt vulnerable
4 days ago
4 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Load shedding: Creative ways to beat the weather when the power goes out
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

WEATHER

WATCH: Snow transforms southern Africa into a winter wonderland
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

NEWS

Stage 4 load shedding or worse could hit us as early as this week - expert
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

SA Post Office branches closure will hurt vulnerable
4 days ago
4 days ago