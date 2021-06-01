Rorisang Kgosana
1 Jun 2021
4:57 pm
Nothing wrong with MEC’s R1.3 million petrol claim, says NW premier

Rorisang Kgosana

The MEC rejected a Ford Ranger Wildtrak purchased for her, and opted to use her personal high-performance Jeep for official purposes.

Jeep Grand Cherokee. Picture for illustration.
The North West Premier's office sees nothing wrong with agriculture and rural development MEC Desbo Mohono claiming more than R1 million in travel expenses in 2019/20. Mohono's massive claim is the result of her choosing to use her personal high-performance car for official duties, despite being allocated a state vehicle. In his written reply to the North West legislature following an investigation by the department of community safety and transport management into the fuel claim, Premier Job Mokgoro reported the MEC claimed a total of R1.3 million for using her own Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT between From 2018 to July...

