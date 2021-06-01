Hein Kaiser
4 minute read
1 Jun 2021
7:04 am
News
News | Premium

The man who saw heaven

Hein Kaiser

In the spirit world, he has engaged with deities like Krishna, Gandhi, Christ and several other historical figures.

Author Luis Miguel Falcao. Picture: Supplied
The day his life changed forever was nothing special for Luis Miguel Falcao, pictured. “I was just sitting on my deck, I looked up at the sky, saw the sun shining, and then saw a bright white ball of light. At first it was the size of a coin and it became larger and larger. "I thought to myself that perhaps I should call my wife and tell her about it as there was something drastic happening to the planet. I was conscious, and eventually the light enveloped me.” “The next thing I remember , I was inhaling plastic because...

Read more on these topics