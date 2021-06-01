The man who saw heaven

The day his life changed forever was nothing special for Luis Miguel Falcao, pictured. “I was just sitting on my deck, I looked up at the sky, saw the sun shining, and then saw a bright white ball of light. At first it was the size of a coin and it became larger and larger. "I thought to myself that perhaps I should call my wife and tell her about it as there was something drastic happening to the planet. I was conscious, and eventually the light enveloped me.” “The next thing I remember , I was inhaling plastic because...

The day his life changed forever was nothing special for Luis Miguel Falcao, pictured.

“I was just sitting on my deck, I looked up at the sky, saw the sun shining, and then saw a bright white ball of light. At first it was the size of a coin and it became larger and larger.

“I thought to myself that perhaps I should call my wife and tell her about it as there was something drastic happening to the planet. I was conscious, and eventually the light enveloped me.”

“The next thing I remember , I was inhaling plastic because I was inside a body bag, in the morgue.”

Falcao had died after living with a brain tumour for several months. And returned to life several hours after crossing over into the spirit world.

“I was frozen because I’d been in the fridge for a while.”

Recalling what he saw “on the other side”, Falcao is certain of one thing: it changed him dramatically as a person.

From being a successful marketer and living the corporate high life, he had a spiritual reawakening.

“I’ve read many books on near death experiences where people go into a tunnel and they see beings and sometimes angelic energies. I went through this tunnel,” he says, but what he saw was a different dimension, one just filled with light.

There were also “beings” who “are our spiritual soul group members”, who do not look human at first, but “shape-shift back into what could be best understood as energy, or part of a greater whole.”

The spirit world, he says, “looks like a universe filled with these billions of balls of energy, these balls of spirit groups”.

He adds that he had always thought we each had a separate soul, but we are all, really, aspects of the same, greater whole.”

In a sense, he reincarnated back into his own body for life, after death.

“I was just simply going back into my body and using it. Awareness remains because the essence of our true self is where we bind to ideas, conceptual ideas, which we call ego.”

As a child, says Falcao, he was a loner because of racist bullying, being a Portuguese immigrant from Mozambique at the height of apartheid, living in a conservative Northern Transvaal town.

“Before we moved to South Africa, I already became known as the boy who can foretell pregnancy and determine gender,” he says.

Later in life, his deep intuitive ability served him well in business where he led several successful advertising and marketing campaigns, eventually leading a global chemical giant as chief executive.

Luis holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing. He says that his death experience changed his life, and that he had had a spiritual awakening. It came at a cost though, with Luis’ marriage ending.

Today, he lives on the West Rand consulting for various companies on strategic matters, races motorcycles for fun and keeping a spiritual counselling practice from home.

In the spirit world, he has engaged with deities like Krishna, Gandhi, Christ and several other historical figures.

The experience taught him many things.

He says that while ego itself is not a problem, it is the identification with the body mind, not the spiritual self, that makes us believe we are solely physical beings with attributes such as being male, female, black or white.

He says that “the minute we identify with this, we lose the connection with the essence of self that is always there.

And that is the gnawing feeling we all have, that emptiness that can never be filled no matter what we do. It’s only filled when we are happy”.

While he can see into the future, he prefers not to practice soothsaying. Reality, he says, is best described as several possible journeys with individual choice creating the path.

“That can change at any minute and, what we call psychics or fortune tellers only receive glimpses of these possible outcomes.

“South Africa has a fantastic future ahead of it, but only in a few decades’ time. We will become a superpower by the end of this century as we will have something, a mineral or something yet to be discovered, that everyone else will need.”

But a caveat, he says, is that we need to dip into darkness first, where the country is now, before there is light again.

