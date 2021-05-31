News
News | South Africa | State Capture
Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
31 May 2021
2:08 pm

WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba back in the Zondo hot seat

Gigaba’s previous chaotic testimony saw him dealing with a number of issues, among which was his estranged wife’s 'extensive lies'.

Former minister Malusi Gigaba testifies at the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg, 21 May 2021, on security threat that forced the state capture commission to adjourn the testimony of his estranged wife Norma Mngoma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba will be appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture once again on Monday, after appearing ten days ago. 

Gigaba’s previous chaotic testimony saw him dealing with a number of issues, among which was his estranged wife Nomachule Gigaba’s “extensive lies” during her previous appearances before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

ALSO READ: Malusi had phones wiped to avoid being ‘Brian Molefed’, claims Mngoma

What did emerge was Gigaba’s evidence relating to dodgy dealings with Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh during his stint as minister of public enterprises, from 2010 to 2014. 

During his testimony, the former minister admitted to knowing the fugitive brothers, having met them for the first time in the early 2000s while he was president of ANC Youth League.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.

