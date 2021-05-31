News
31 May 2021
‘That’s okay’: Cyril catches flak for footage with maskless Graça Michel

Nica Richards

Graça Michel says halfway through her embrace with Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that she isn't wearing a mask, which Ramaphosa waives off.

Graca Machel with no mask. Picture: Screenshot

Not even a day after warning that South Africans have become too complacent with mask wearing and social distancing, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been recorded telling someone who was not wearing a mask not to worry about it. 

In the clip, which was uploaded to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Ramaphosa is seen in a room with Nelson Mandela’s widow Graça Michel and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

ALSO READ: Level 2 lockdown measures back from Monday, with no changes to alcohol sales

Michel greets Mapisa-Nqakula, but realises halfway through the embrace that she is not wearing a mask. 

She exclaims: “But I’m not even wearing a mask!”, to which Ramaphosa responds: “No, that’s okay.” 

Social media users were incensed, with the uploader of the video asking in the post: “What rubbish is this?” 

In Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night, he said the country would be placed on adjusted alert level 2. He acknowledged that South Africans have been experiencing “pandemic fatigue”, with people not following mask wearing and social distancing protocols, but that there would be “tragic consequences” if the virus continues to spread unchecked.

The only notable changes in his announcement was stricter curfew hours, from 11pm to 4am, and more rules regarding mass gatherings. 

Restaurants, bars and other social establishments also have to close at 10pm to respect the updated curfew.

