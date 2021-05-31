Centurion crash leaves three people dead

Citizen reporter

Emergency services find bus in the middle of the road while the light vehicle in the veld.

Three people, including two children, were killed on Monday morning when a bus crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R511 in Centurion, Pretoria.

According to ER24 paramedics, two other people were injured in the accident.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 6.50am to find the bus in the middle of the road while the light vehicle was in the veld.

“A woman and a boy believed to be eight years old were found lying outside the car while another boy, believed to be six years old and two women were found inside the vehicle. A six-month-old baby was also found inside the light vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the woman and child outside the vehicle had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” Meiring said in a statement.

He added: “The child in the car was in a critical condition, while the two women had sustained moderate injuries. The six-month-old baby fortunately escaped injury. Medics treated the patients and provided the child with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of paramedics, the critically injured child succumbed to his injuries.”

Once treated, the two women were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

No one from the bus sustained any injuries and local authorities were on the scene to conduct further investigations.