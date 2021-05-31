Daily news update: SA moves to Level 2, Traffic cop slaps motorist and spotlight on Cuban engineers

Citizen reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening exactly two months since his last address, when he lowered the lockdown level to 1.

You can read his full address at the end of this article for yourself.

He announced that the country would be placed on alert level 2 effective from Monday, with the curfew running from 11pm to 4am, which is less stringent than some expected. Previously, the more severe curfew began at 10pm.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has provided Solidarity with comprehensive information on the Cubans who are to come and perform engineering work in South Africa, the organisation said yesterday.

According to Solidarity chief executive Dr Dirk Hermann, the fact that this information has been provided is a victory in the legal battle against the importation of Cuban engineers.

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) said the Office of the Public Protector should refrain from victimising its members who speak out against wrongdoing.

The union was commenting after a Labour Court judge overturned the decision of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to dismiss two senior staffers.

This is a traffic stop that no driver would expect to ever happen.

A video has gone viral of a man in a Bentley being slapped by an angered traffic cop in the North West. The driver was occupied by a woman in the car, she is overheard in the recording as she tapes the video. It is unclear how the incident started and why it escalated to this point.

The traffic cop is seen opening the man’s car, unclear what he takes out, but he swings the man’s sunglasses to him, slaps him and then asks, “who are you calling?” in Zulu.

US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with new allegations that he raped an ex-girlfriend and forced her to watch a video of him abusing a young fan.

The latest lawsuit against Manson — real name Brian Warner — on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

Orlando Pirates failed to increase their chances of finishing the season in second place after they were beaten 1-0 by TS Galaxy with both teams finishing the game with one man short at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers couldn’t fight their way back into the game after an early goal by Masilake Phohlongo gave Galaxy the lead in the first half.