Julius Malema’s tweet sparks Level 2 debate

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 659 070, with 4 515 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sparked a debate about whether the country should move to Level 2 lockdown restrictions.

“Level 2,” said Malema on Sunday.

While some support the move to Level 2, others say the country should focus on getting people vaccinated.

Are seriously gonna go to level 2?????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mrkt4la4tW — Rendani Khalanga (@maosi19) May 30, 2021

No amount of lockdown imposed on our people will stop the Covid-19 virus, while the money intended to help them is not reaching it's intended purpose. That's why we will carry on with our lives coz kuyafana nje… To hell with Level 2 #familymeeting — Andrew P. Mofokeng (@Druzzaza) May 30, 2021

This follows Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s announcement last Wednesday that the Cabinet was consulting on measures to mitigate against the imminent third wave of the pandemic.

She said Ramaphosa would soon address the nation on the government’s Covid-19 response.

“As the Cabinet, we are discussing and consulting on measures to make sure that we protect South Africans. A decision will be taken soon after the consultations and we will announce the date when the president will host a ‘family meeting’,” Ntshavheni said.

While social media users expect Ramaphosa to address the nation soon, Malema seems to have given them an idea of the restrictions that might be imposed.

“Level 2?” said Malema on Sunday.

Level 2 ????????‍♂️ — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 30, 2021

ALSO READ: Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change

South Africa is not yet in the grips of the third wave of the pandemic, but health experts and the Department of Health warned of a steady rise in new Covid-19 cases daily.

There has been speculation that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), which met last Tuesday, could move the country to a higher lockdown level.

There are fears the NCCC could impose restrictions on alcohol sales, gatherings and a change to the national curfew. South Africa is currently under lockdown level 1.

Ntshavheni said the government was noticing a spike in new Covid-19 infections and related deaths. It was preparing for a third wave.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 659 070, with 4 515 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

70 deaths were also recorded, bringing the total to 56 363.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe