Eskom warns that stage 1 or 2 could be implemented if ‘necessary’ today

Citizen reporter

Eskom says if load shedding is implemented it will be later on Sunday evening.

Eskom has once again appealed to the public to reduce their electricity usage. This is after they confirmed not anticipating having to implement load shedding this weekend.

On Sunday, the power utility said the power system is under “severe constrain” due to the persistent shortage in generation capacity. Adding that the supply constraints are caused by the high breakdowns in generation units and “high winter demands”.

“While no load shedding is anticipated at this point. Eskom could be forced to implement stage 1 load shedding, or, if necessary, stage 2 at short notice should any further breakdowns occur any further. This most likely to occur between 17:00 and 20:00 in the evening.”

#POWERALERT1 Eskom requests the public to reduce electricity usage as the power system is severely constrained, with a high probability of loadshedding pic.twitter.com/MOb0UReS33 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 30, 2021



Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told The Citizen last Friday this was because the power system had improved.

He said South Africans should also not expect rolling blackouts on Friday afternoon.

“The outlook for today [Friday] and indeed for the weekend has improved. That’s because demand is lower due to the weekend and that starts dropping during midday today,” Mantshantsha said.

Last week, Eskom implemented stage 1 load shedding after a shortage in generation capacity.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele