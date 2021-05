The appointment of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board is mired in a new controversy, as excluded candidates vow to challenge the shortlisting process. The shortlist for candidates had already been done when the deadline for public comments were scheduled for 5 June, which rendered the process illegitimate and unconstitutional. The NYDA has had its fair share of controversy. Last year, the board was instructed to be dissolved by parliament after an outcry from civil society and various political parties complained the process for application was far from fair. The NYDA began the process of reappointing a new board...

The appointment of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board is mired in a new controversy, as excluded candidates vow to challenge the shortlisting process.

The shortlist for candidates had already been done when the deadline for public comments were scheduled for 5 June, which rendered the process illegitimate and unconstitutional.

The NYDA has had its fair share of controversy.

Last year, the board was instructed to be dissolved by parliament after an outcry from civil society and various political parties complained the process for application was far from fair.

The NYDA began the process of reappointing a new board with the aid of parliament this year, with over 1 000 applicants vying for seven vacant seats.

Just like before, there has been outcry from society and various applicants, questioning the legitimacy of the process yet again.

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list-maker and One Day Leader season four winner Zareef Minty, who is one of the applicants, is disappointed about the procedure of the application.

“I wasn’t even considered at all,” Minty said. “They shortlisted the candidates without even looking at my application.”

He sent in his application before the 9 April deadline. However, it never appeared on the parliament website with the list of other applications.

When he called on 26 May to inquire about the status of his application, he was told the government had administrative issues and it would be included within the next few hours.

The official who served on the select committee on health and social services apologised to Minty for his exclusion and the inconvenience caused.

However, this was a day after the shortlisted candidates were chosen by a subcommittee of the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities and select committee on health and social services.

“This is absolutely ridiculous, it’s a breach of procedure and I don’t believe a process can ever be fair if such administrative disasters take place,” Minty said.

“I pride myself on supporting small businesses even in my personal capacity. “I am currently running a campaign to save 1 000 [small, medium and micro enterprises] in 30 days.

“It’s disappointing to know I am not given a chance to make a difference on a much larger scale.

“I really believe I can add great value to the NYDA, but this will never happen if I wasn’t even given the opportunity to be considered.”

Minty said he would consult lawyers about taking legal action because he was upset, especially after what had happened previously with the NYDA board.

About nine other applicants suffered the same plight and also planned to challenge the process after being excluded without their applications being considered.

They wanted the process to start again because the selection procedure was not followed – similar to last year.

The NYDA board was dissolved after some applicants challenged its legitimacy in court. It appeared history would be repeated.

The NYDA board selection has always been embroiled in controversy due to regular political interference.

Due to the lucrative jobs and huge funds handled by the board, it was allegedly being used as cash cow, hence corruption had marred the agency since its inception.