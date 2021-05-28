DA calls for heads to roll in school decontamination scandal

Siyanda Ndlovu

The DA in Gauteng has called on Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to immediately suspend executives in his department involved in the school decontamination corruption scandal.

The Special Investigating Unit on Thursday announced it had been granted a special preservation order of more than R40 million to freeze the bank accounts of 14 service providers contracted to the value of up to R430 million in three months to decontaminate schools during the holidays.

The party has since called on Lesufi to suspend Gauteng department of education head of department Edward Mosuwe, CFO Johan van Coller and supply chain management chief director Samora Mhlophe.

“These three top officials of the department failed in their responsibilities to ensure contracts were above board and that policies of supply chain management, procurement processes and financial management were adhered to,” said DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho.

“They must explain what happened, where they were when all this happened and what role they played during this process. These three individuals are the main signatories and decision makers in the department. They should be taken to task and held accountable.”

The SIU report found that 173 service providers appointed to decontaminate Gauteng schools were not accredited and not on the Central Supplier Database.

It has since frozen the assets of 14 entities linked to the contracts.

The DA welcomed the SIU’s report findings and progress made.

It said that it would closely monitor the investigations and the monies recovered should immediately be allocated to eradicating asbestos schools and classrooms, as well as the construction of more classrooms to alleviate overcrowding in schools.

“This will ensure more effective teaching and learning for students,” Ramulifho said.