Two dead, 13 injured in Mpumalanga crash 

Nica Richards

Several people were trapped inside the taxi after the crash on Wednesday night.

A truck, taxi and light motor vehicle were involved in a deadly crash on the N4 near the Sudwala turnoff in Mpumalanga on Wednesday night.

According to ER24, several people were trapped inside the taxi, with other injured patients lying outside the three vehicles.

One man trapped inside the taxi died due to his numerous injuries. Five other people were in a critical condition, with nine more sustaining minor to moderate injuries.

One of the critical patients died on arrival at a nearby hospital, paramedics said.

It is not yet clear what led to the accident, but ER24 said local authorities were on the scene to investigate.