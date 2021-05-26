Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change

Citizen Reporter

If President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on tightened lockdown regulations this week, here are some of the rules that could change.

Speculation that another booze ban could be on the cards ran rife this week, as South Africans braced themselves for another “family meeting” with the president.

There has been a lot of talk around moving South Africa to an adjusted level 2 lockdown to combat the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa first alluded to the fact that the country will implement stricter lockdown regulations during his working visit to Paris, France, earlier this month when he told France24 that ‘the issue of a lockdown will only be looked at, depending on the severity of this third wave.’

We have been seeing emergence of what we think could be a third wave and we are monitoring the situation closely. If it comes, we are ready. pic.twitter.com/LUSVc5cY8H — Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 19, 2021

South Africa is pretty much in the thick of things now, having recorded its highest new daily Covid-19 cases within 24 hours on Saturday, 22 May. As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID-19 cases is 1 640 932 and the total number of deaths is 55 976.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Tuesday to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the country. It was expected that they would discuss whether or not to move the country to a stricter lockdown level.

Level 2 lockdown rules that could be implemented should there be a “family meeting” this week:

Limit on gatherings

Currently, 250 people or fewer are allowed for indoor venues and 500 people or less for outdoor venues.

If the adjusted lockdown level 2 restrictions are implemented, the size of gatherings could be limited to 50 persons or fewer for faith-based gatherings, conferences and meetings, cinemas, casinos and theatres and weddings.

Social gatherings at your private residence could be limited to 10 people.

Earlier curfew

Currently the curfew is from 12 midnight until 4am. Should South Africa move to an adjusted lockdown level 2, a longer evening curfew could be recommended.

When the country moved to alert level 2 in August 2020, the curfew was from 10pm – 4am. However, in December 2020 the curfew was from 9pm to 6am as South Africa battled the second wave.

Alcohol sales

During alert level 2 in August 2020, alcohol sales were permitted on certain days between specific times.

Government could possibly implement restricted sales for off-site alcohol consumption should the country move to an adjusted level 2 lockdown.