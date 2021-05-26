Ngcobo yearns for Kaizer Chiefs fans again after Tanzania trip

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It has been well over a year now since the supporters were banned from match venues owing to Covid-19 regulations and protocol.

Playing in front of supporters for the first time in over a year has left Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Nkosingiphile Ngcono yearning to have them back in South Africa as well.

Amakhosi played in front of a crowd in their second leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals in Tanzania last weekend.

Ngcobo said they did well under the conditions but now need to focus on the DStv Premiership campaign and improve their log standings.

“We did well in Tanzania… It was nice. The atmosphere was great. Playing in front of the fans (again) was really nice. We wish to get the fans back soon here at home as well,” said Ngcobo.

Amakhosi advanced to the semifinals despite losing 3-0 in Dar es Salaam. They had done the business at home, beating Simba SC 4-0.

They will only go back to continental football on 15 June with an away fixture at Wydad Athletic in Morocco. For now, it is about knuckling down and doing the business on the home front.

“Now we go to Thohoyandou, we are well prepared and reedy for the game. Our position on the log is not good for a team like Kaizer Chiefs. But we just have to win the remaining games to ensure that we go up,” said the 21-year-old.

Ngcobo said the weather conditions and traveling to Vhembe district in Limpopo where they meet Black Leopards this afternoon are some of the issues they have to prepare for.

“The distance and the weather are obviously factors, so we have to be mentally ready as well. They will come out strong because they are fighting relegation, we also need points so it’s going to be a tough game.”

What Ngcobo however forgot to mention is Amakhosi are also close to the relegation zone for comfort. After 27 games, the Naturena side have collected just 30 points.

They are just five points above the relegations places with three games left. One defeat and wins from the teams below them, and they could be in serious danger.