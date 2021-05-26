Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

102 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

As of Tuesday 26 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 1 640 932 with 3084 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 640 932 the total number of deaths is 55 976 the total number of recoveries is 1 543 951 and the total number of vaccines administered is 700 904.

102 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 32 from Free State, 36 from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 19 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55 976.

Recoveries now stand at 1 543 951 meaning South Africa currently has a recovering rate of 94.1%.

A total of 11 406 308 tests have been completed with 28 026 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total vaccine in phase two as at midnight is 700 904 people.

J&J leftover vaccines to be used on SA’s athletes so they can go to Olympics

South Africa’s elite athletes are set to be vaccinated through the Sisonke Program.

The athletes will get their jabs just in time important international sporting events including the Tokyo Games which kick off in a few weeks’ time.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) recently received approval by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to spare a modest number of the remaining COVID-19 Ad26 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, that can be used before they expire.

Additional information by Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni