Eskom needs you to stop using power, or face more load shedding

Nica Richards

A shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units, have caused supply constraints. Load shedding could hit tonight.

Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday evening, the power utility warned consumers in a statement on Tuesday.

They said this was due to “a shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service”, which has caused “supply constraints”.

“Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference.

“Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity.”

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has not been able to elaborate on how Eskom plans to tackle its power supply challenges as the country braces for the cold season.

He said there were no guarantees that power outages or load shedding were going to be avoided with the utility’s old infrastructure.