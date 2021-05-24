Mine boss killed in hail of bullets

Siyanda Ndlovu

'Three unknown men approached vehicle from the bushes and started firing towards the victim.'

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed a manhunt for suspects who killed a Richards Bay Minerals general manager Nico Swart in a hail of bullets on Monday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said that Swart was killed by three unknown men while driving in his car on his way to work.

She said the men fled on foot.

It is alleged that the victim was on his way to work driving his white Toyota Hilux when he stopped at the stop street joining Dune Route from Kolster kring,” said Mbhele.

“Three unknown men approached the vehicle from the bushes and started firing towards the victim.”

She said that the vehicle’s front right tyre was shot and the vehicle could not move any further.

“The suspects followed him and shot at him at a very close range, fatally wounding him while seated in his vehicle.”

The vehicle had 23 bullet holes and there were about 18 cartridges found around the vehicle and three bullet heads.

“He died at the scene. The motive [for the killing] is unknown and the matter is still under investigation,” said Mbhele.

She said that the suspects used a 9mm pistol to commit the crime.

In a statement the company said that the circumstances around the shooting were still unknown at this stage and that the incident is being investigated by the police. The company said it is co-operating fully with the police to support its investigation.