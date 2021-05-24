DA ‘concerned’ no date has been given for reopening of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Thapelo Lekabe

Party says more than two weeks ago officials gave assurances that sections of facility were cleared for opening as they were structurally sound.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is concerned that no date has been given for the re-opening of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital after a fire damaged parts of the facility over a month ago.

The party’s spokesperson on health in the province, Jack Bloom, said at a recent meeting of the Gauteng legislature’s health committee, the hospital’s chief executive Gladys Bogoshi could not give a date for reopening.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Maxeke will only reopen in May after fire

He said Bogoshi said this was because they were awaiting a fire safety certificate from the Johannesburg City Council.

“We need to know what is holding up the safe re-opening of sections of the hospital which is urgently needed as the upsurge in Covid-19 cases is putting strain on other hospitals in Gauteng,” Bloom said in a statement on Monday.

“Lives are at risk if this hospital does not open soon, particularly the cancer section and the ICU unit for serious Covid-19 patients.”

More than 800 patients had to be transferred to other health facilities in Gauteng after a fire gutted two blocks of the 1 000-bed hospital on 16 April 2021.

The Gauteng health department had initially promised that the hospital would reopen on 3 May after a detailed structural assessment is completed.

“The rest of the hospital, which was not affected by the fire, is being prepared for the resumption of services and the return of patients,” the department said in late April.

Bloom said more than two weeks ago officials gave assurances that sections of the hospital were cleared for opening as they were structurally sound. But the hospital remains closed.

“Meanwhile, patients are suffering as they have transport problems to get to other health facilities for medicines or consultations.

“The long waiting lists for ordinary surgery at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital are getting dramatically worse. This includes knee and hip surgery, and hundreds of patients waiting for cataract surgery to restore their sight.”

Cancer patients affected by fire

Earlier this month, patients complained about difficulties with getting their medication after the closure of the hospital.

Cancer patients said they were being told via a hotline to go to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto for chemotherapy or Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria for radiotherapy. But when the patients arrived at the health facilities, they are told they are new patients and this delays their treatment.

The Gauteng health department then clarified that the hospital’s radiation oncology department was severely affected by the fire, which caused delays in downloading patients’ records. The department advised the public to seek help at other health facilities across the province.

Bloom said clear communication and effective use of all available resources is required to deal with the challenges faced by patients.

This article will be updated with comment from the Gauteng health department once we receive comment.

READ NEXT: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital diverts its major services