Ace Magashule’s apology back in the ANC spotlight today

Suspended ANC secretary-general is also under pressure to apologise for suspending Ramaphosa or he could face further disciplinary action.

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is expected to meet on Monday to discuss recent developments in the party, with the court case lodged by its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule likely to top its agenda.

The NWC implements the decisions of the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC).

Magashule, who faces corruption charges in the Free State, was suspended earlier this month after he failed to step down in line with the ANC’s step aside resolution for all party members facing criminal charges to step aside pending the conclusion of their cases.

He took the ANC to court despite his previous public remarks that those who take the party to court over internal grievances should face expulsion from the organisation.

Magashule wants the High Court in Johannesburg to overturn his suspension and confirm his counter-suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ANC said Ramaphosa’s suspension was invalid because it was not authorised by any of its structure.

Magashule apology

Magashule is also under pressure to apologise for attempting to suspending Ramaphosa or he could face further disciplinary action.

But he made it clear in his court application he does not intend to do so. He wrote a letter ordering Ramaphosa to step down as president over allegations of vote buying during his CR17 ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

Magashule is being represented in his case by advocate Dali Mpofu, while the ANC has brought in advocate Wim Trengove to oppose the application.

Showing defiance

Among the issues the NWC would have to discuss is Magashule’s defiance of the party last week.

Speaking to supporters of former president Jacob Zuma on Monday outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, Magashule said he would never leave nor be banned from the governing party.

He also called on ANC supporters to come in their numbers to support Zuma when his trial resumes on Wednesday.

Magashule’s address was in contravention of the terms of his suspension not to mobilise any structure of the ANC or any organisation or person on any ANC matters. He could face additional charges from the party.

According to reports, the ANC’s NEC member Tony Yengeni’s remarks outside court would also be discussed by the NWC.

Yengeni told Zuma’s supporters ANC leaders who had come to court owed no one an apology for being there.

He claimed the National Prosecuting Authority was being used to settle political scores within the ANC to target specific leaders.

“We’re not going to apologise to be here as members of the ANC to support comrade Jacob Zuma,” he said.

