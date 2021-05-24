Daily news update: Trompies’ Mjokes dies, DRC volcano erupts, 21 runners killed

Nica Richards

Trompies member Mjokes passes on Legendary kwaito group Trompies is mourning the death of Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as Mjokes, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Mjokes was Kalawa Jazmee’s co-director and the fifth member of Trompies.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Sunday of the risk of “long-lasting apartheid” in Israel in the event the Palestinians fail to obtain their own state.

Le Drian is one of the first senior French officials to use the term “apartheid” in reference to Israel, which has angrily denied any policy of racial discrimination.

Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometre (62-mile) cross-country mountain race in China, state media said Sunday.

Tourists who were near the crater when the Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic Congo erupted are safe, the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN) said Sunday.

Nor were the rare mountain gorillas in the Virunga National Park threatened by the eruption, the institute added.

Mamelodi Sundowns finally issued an apology on Sunday for the behaviour of a section of their supporters, who held abusive placards and hurled verbal abuse at Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

An elated former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said in a statement on Saturday that he was “happy and relieved” that no causal connections were found between him and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and the “value system and ethical framework” of the ANC.

However, his joy may be short-lived, after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said in a statement on Sunday that the High Court judgement by Masuku was flawed and “misleading”, starting with the nature of the unit’s investigations.

Thirteen people died and two children were seriously injured Sunday when a cable car slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy, emergency services said.