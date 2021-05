ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba could disrupt voter choice in Gauteng and sneak in through the back door, with his biggest gain possibly coming from white voters, cleaners and security guards, said political analysts. Mashaba’s campaign for the local government election had picked up the pace with his party meeting with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa at the weekend to discuss his party’s vision for the province. According to ActionSA, this was the first time a new political party has had an opportunity to address traditional leaders. Mashaba, who resigned as Joburg mayor and from the Democratic Alliance...

Mashaba’s campaign for the local government election had picked up the pace with his party meeting with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa at the weekend to discuss his party’s vision for the province.

According to ActionSA, this was the first time a new political party has had an opportunity to address traditional leaders. Mashaba, who resigned as Joburg mayor and from the Democratic Alliance in October 2019, announced last week he would again be contesting for mayor.

While chances of him winning outright were slim in Johannesburg and Tshwane, he could claim a slice in the election space, said analyst at North-West University Professor Barry Hanyane.

“I think … there will be serious disruption, voter choice-wise. I think Mashaba is a disruptor and is going to spoil the show for the big boys and girls, and there is a good chance he might sneak in using the back door,” he said.

“There is something magnanimous about Mashaba’s candidacy.

“Whether there were wrongs or good deeds during his mayorship, people would look back and say that perhaps circumstances were unfavourable to him and he deserves a second chance.”

Mashaba was gunning for an outright majority in Johannesburg but would consider working with other political parties besides the ANC.

But his only options could be the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters as he was unlikely to be a dominant force, said analyst André Duvenhage.

“I am not saying he won’t receive support, but he needs to perform so well that I think despite all the initiatives he has taken, he will probably end off with a few votes … if the local government elections take place,” Duvenhage said.

Hanyane said the fact that Mashaba had given cleaners and security guards a chance at “real life” by insourcing them into the City of Joburg during his mayorship could yield results in his current candidacy.

White voters, who seemingly associate black leaders with incompetency, might swing their opinion when it comes to him and they might be his biggest gain.

“The mere fact he was able to respond to the plight of … the ordinary folk – they might think he could offer them something.”

