Daily news update: NDZ SA’s ‘real president’, Zandspruit death toll rises, AKA tells all

AKA has his first sit down interview since the death of his late fiancée Anele Nellie Tembe. Picture: Screengrab

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Zille says Ramaphosa is ‘president’ Dlamini-Zuma’s spokesperson

Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the real president of South Africa is Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is Dlamini-Zuma’s spokesperson, said Zille.

Zandspruit mob justice death toll rises to 8

Police Minister Bheki Cele in Zandspruit.

Police Minister Bheki Cele in Zandspruit. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

Two more people have lost their lives following Wednesday’s mob justice attack in Zandspruit.

This brings the death toll to eight, confirmed police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba on Saturday.

Two dead, several wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis Police tweeted there were ten victims in total, five of whom were male and five female. Photo for illustration: iStock

Two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis late Friday, police said.

Local law enforcement said one man was left in a critical condition following the attack in the downtown area of the city, which was where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in May 2020.

‘She was my everything’ – AKA explains the day before Nelli’s suicide 

Anele Tembe and AKA

Anele Nellie Tembe and Kiernan Forbes (AKA) during their lobola negotiations in March. Picture: Instagram

In a visibly difficult interview, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes sat down to answer tough questions posed by independent journalist Thembikile Mrototo.

Although he said that the series of events were “blurry”, Forbes said the day before his fiancee Anele Nelli Tembe’s death was “a great day”.

But one week before her death, Forbes said it was “a particularly difficult week in our relationship”, fraught with arguments.

WATCH: Ramaphosa ‘not having sleepless nights’ over ANC ‘dynamics’ 

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing his SONA 2021 speech, 11 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

While addressing the media during a land and title deeds handover in Tafelkop, Limpopo on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed unity and “cohesion” within the ruling party.

Although admitting to “dealing” with certain “dynamics” within the ANC, Ramaphosa downplayed recent events as merely being “various perspectives… As in any organisation.”

Ahly breeze past Sundowns into Champions League semis

Yasser Ibrahim

Yasser Ibrahim (second from left) celebrates scoring his side’s opener against Sundowns. Picture: BackpagePix

Al Ahly put in a controlled performance in Tshwane yesterday, an early away goal and a strong defensive display seeing them make smooth progress into the Caf Champions League semifinals at the expense of Mamelodi Sundowns.

