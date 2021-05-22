Mpumalanga motorists under siege as tyre spiking soars

News24 Wire

There has been 24 tyre spiking incidents in 18 days in the province. Most incidents have been reported on different sections of the N4 highway.

Police in Mpumalanga said there has been 24 tyre spiking incidents between 1 April and 18 May in the province.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Lionel Nyathi said the suspects were armed with firearms in most of the incidents.

“These incidents usually occur late in the evening or early hours of the morning. Once motorists drive over these objects, their tyres get punctured or their vehicles damaged in the process, so they are forced to stop and inspect their vehicles.

“While doing so, the suspects then violently approach and rob them of valuables, such as cellphones, laptops, clothing items, cameras, firearms, jewellery as well as sums of cash, amongst others,” he said on Saturday.

The roads where the incidents took place include:

N4 highway in Middelburg, Bethal and Kendall;

Phola/Ogies on the N12 near Arbor off-ramp;Delmas along the N12;

Bronkorstspruit towards Witbank along the N4 highway;

Belfast on the N4 next to Wonderfontein and Acornhoek in Matsikitsane area;

Witbank on Dellville Street, Verena Road and the R555 Old Ogies Road;

Calcutta area, the R40 around Marite area.

Law enforcement authorities also reported a rise in road spikings in Gauteng and North West, and urged motorists to be vigilant while driving on provincial roads and highways.

According to traffic authorities in Gauteng, criminals also throw hard objects such as rocks from overhead bridges, resulting in motorists losing control of their vehicles, and then being robbed of their belongings.