Masuku, Diko cleared of PPE corruption charges 

The ANC's national disciplinary committee said there was no causal connection between Diko, Masuku and the 'value system and ethical framework' of the party.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has welcomed the ANC disciplinary committee’s ruling that overturned his suspension from the party’s provincial executive committee.

Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, who are family friends, appealed to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) after they were suspended by the provincial integrity committee in connection with the alleged corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protection equipment.

“I am happy and relieved that in the end, a fairer, objective and robust ANC tribunal has upheld my appeal, protected my rights and restored my membership. This is a victory for justice,” Masuku said in a statement on Saturday.

In its findings, the NDC, chaired by Mildred Oliphant, said there was no causal connection between Diko, Masuku and the “value system and ethical framework” of the party.

The committee said the report finding from the provincial integrity committee “should not have been allowed as evidence”.

Masuku and Diko were also cleared of any conflicts of interest and reinstated as ANC PEC members.

Masuku praised the NDC ruling as “corrective and compensatory”, adding that he had been unfairly treated and that his rights had been “grossly violated”.

“I am happy that this chapter in my political and professional career is behind me. I shall now return to do what I love most – serving our people and members of the ANC as a PEC member.

“In line with my oath of membership, I will continue to put my knowledge and skill at the disposal of the ANC by doing voluntary work in the community and campaigning for the local government elections.”

Nomathemba Mokgethi replaced Masuku as health MEC in December.