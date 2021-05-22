WATCH: Ramaphosa ‘not having sleepless nights’ over ANC ‘dynamics’ 

Nica Richards

Although admitting to 'dealing' with certain 'dynamics' within the ANC, Ramaphosa downplayed recent events as merely being 'various perspectives'.

While addressing the media during a land and title deeds handover in Tafelkop, Limpopo on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed unity and “cohesion” within the ruling party.

Although admitting to “dealing” with certain “dynamics” within the ANC, Ramaphosa downplayed recent events as merely being “various perspectives… As in any organisation.”

The party’s now suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule was ordered by Ramaphosa to apologise to the party and the country, amid audit corruption charges regarding his Free State asbestos case.

No such apology has yet been received, despite being told that failing to apologise would result in disciplinary procedures.

“We are doing everything we can to unite the organisation, to increase cohesion in the organisation, and I am confident we will be able to achieve cohesion and unity in the African National Congress.

“Our leadership is determined to restore the glory of this organisation, so I am not having sleepless nights about this matter.”

The party performed well in the recent local government by-elections, losing one ward but managing to retain 27 wards. The party also bagged three new wards.

“The ANC is alive, the ANC continues to lead, as you will have seen with the various local government by-elections that we’ve been winning.

“The ANC is up and ready and kicking and strong.”