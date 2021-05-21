Rorisang Kgosana
21 May 2021
6:59 pm
Police budget: VIP protection more important than fighting corruption

Rorisang Kgosana

The Hawks, whose work is to prevent crime and retrieve stolen money, received R300 million less than the unit protecting high-ranking politicians.

Picture: Jacques Nelles
While the South African Police Service (Saps) has cut its overall budget, it appears that protecting politicians is a bigger priority than fighting the country's endemic corruption, with the Hawks receiving R300 million less than VIP protection units this financial year. Tabling his budget vote before Parliament this week, Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated the reduction in expenditure within his department over the medium term, but made no mention of having increased the VIP protection budget by 1.56%. The 2021-2022 budget for VIP protection increased to R1.7 billion, with the expenditure for protection and security services totalling R3.23 billion....

