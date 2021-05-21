Zulu king’s coronation to forge ahead despite court applications

Siyanda Ndlovu

The coronation ceremony of new Zulu king MisuZulu ka Zwelithini may go ahead despite pending court application challenging his recognition and seeking to halt the ceremony.

Tensions are simmering in the royal house despite attempts to downplay them.

Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu on Friday filed urgent court papers to challenge the new king’s recognition as they seek to halt his coronation.

However, the Pietermaritzburg High Court adjourned the matter without assigning a day for a further hearing.

Royal family spokesperson prince Thulani Zulu said the adjournment did not prevent the royal family from proceeding with its plans.

“They were trying to stop the coronation, so unfortunately for them, they were not granted that for today,” Zulu said.

“So it does not stop us from doing whatever we have plans for.”

The daughters are disputing the validity of late king Goodwill Zwelithini’s will which appointed late queen Matfombi Dlamini Zulu as regent. She had to appoint the permanent successor.

The princesses are alleging the late king’s will, held by royal family lawyer Jerome Ngwenya, may be fraudulent and the signature may have been forged.

Attempts to get comment from the Zulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi were unsuccessful.

The IFP which is responsible for the circulation of information from Buthelezi said he was attending an Ingonyama Trust workshop in Durban.

“We are also unable to get hold of him (Buthelezi) to give an official comment. As soon as we are able to reach him we will be making an official statement, but for now we can not make any comments on the matter,” spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.