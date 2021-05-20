How far is too far? – Makamu takes hot seat on ‘AmaBhishop’

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Makamu has denied the conversation between him and his 'daughter' was sexual.

Bishop Israel Makamu will be taking the hot seat on TV show AmaBishop in an attempt to explain the relationship between him and his congregants.

This week, Makamu will take the nation into his confidence about the relationships between him and his congregants, especially young women.

In a teaser for the show he shared on Facebook, the conversation gets tense when the pastor is asked “how far is too far as a man of God having these young girls calling you daddy”.

Makamu tells the panel he takes “full responsibility for the conversation”.

This is after a leaked audio in which the host of TV show Rea Tsotella (Moja Love channel on DStv) can be heard asking a woman he refers to as “ngwanaka” [my child], to give him “something”. Social media users inferred that he was asking for a sexual favour.

In the recording, he asks the woman: “Are you alone?”

When she says she has no company, the bishop asks her: “Otlo mpha [Will you give me]?”

The woman says no and stands firm in her response to Makamu, who begs for her to change her mind. She tells him she will “give him” on Sunday.

“Wa bhora, ngwanaka [You are boring, my child],” he told her.

Makamu has further asked for forgiveness from his wife during a church service this past Sunday.

“I’m repeating what I said three years ago to my wife; I have sinned against heaven and I have sinned against you [wife]. Maybe I’m no longer worthy to be called your husband, with all humility, I’m repeating words I said three years ago, I have sinned, please find it in your heart to forgive me,” he said on Sunday.

There is no end in sight for the scandal, however, as City Press is now reporting the woman in the audio has opened a case at the Midrand police station against the Endless Hope Bible Church.

Watch the teaser below: