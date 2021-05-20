‘Unions’ demands are unaffordable’ : Eskom says 1.5% wage hike offer is final

Thapelo Lekabe

Eskom’s offer to the three unions is far below what they are demanding.

Eskom is not backing down on its offer of a 1.5% wage hike to its three recognised labour unions, saying the offer is final.

Giving an update on Wednesday on the second round of wage negotiations, the utility said the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and trade union Solidarity rejected this offer and urged the company to reconsider its position.

However, Eskom said the offer is final and maintained that the unions’ demands are unaffordable.

The power producer this week tabled a 1.5% wage increase in the basic salary at the Central Bargaining Forum on the condition that union representatives accept amendments to some of the conditions of service. These changes include transfer benefits, overtime pay rates and travel time.

The NUM and Numsa want a 15% wage hike for all non-managerial employees, while Solidarity requested a 9.5% increase.

The wage talks began earlier this month and are expected to continue on Thursday.

At the same time, the NUM and Numsa are set to address the media later on Thursday in a joint press conference on the wage talks.

