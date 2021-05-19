WATCH: Pupil’s hair set alight in classroom

Siyanda Ndlovu

Was it an experiment or a joke gone wrong, perhaps a bullying incident?

A shocking video of a female pupil’s hair being set alight by another pupil has surfaced.

Was it an experiment or a joke gone wrong, perhaps a bullying incident?

These are the questions that remain to be answered and it is unclear where or when this incident occured.

Either way, what is seen in the video could have horribly gone wrong.

In the video, a male pupil can be seen pouring a liquid substance over the female pupil’s head. Shortly afterwards, the unsuspecting female pupil looks down before the male pupil sets her head on fire.

ALSO READ: One in four South African kids has been a victim of bullying

Although it is not clear in which province this happened, but it occurs on the back of a scathing rebuke by the Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about bullying and “ill-discipline” by pupils at Gauteng schools.

“First of all, I need to make it abundantly clear that our schools can never be sites of violent conduct, assaults or bullying.

“Violence has no place in our schools and we call on school management to work with parents and the department of education to ensure we bring these acts of ill-discipline and misconduct to a swift end,” Lesufi said.