Five injured, four dead in Zandspruit mob justice attack 

A mob justice incident in Zandspruit, Johannesburg on Wednesday morning has resulted in four men losing their lives. 

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find nine men bound in a field near a burnt-out tyre. 

Community members began to gather after coming across the scene. 

When paramedics assessed the victims, they found four of them had already died due to severe and numerous burn wounds. 

The five survivors were all in critical condition with multiple burn wounds, prompting advanced life support interventions before they were taken to nearby provincial hospitals. 

ER24 said details about the incident were not yet known, but that authorities were on the scene to investigate. 

Updates will follow as more information becomes available. 

