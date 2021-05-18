WATCH: Anarchy reigns in Mangaung as shutdown protests continue 

Nica Richards

At least 19 people have been arrested, with protesters blocking around 15 streets and intersections with burning tyres and debris.

At least 19 people have been arrested, with more expected as chaos continues to reign in the Mangaung and Botshabelo regions in the Free State.

Intense protest action has seen community members demonstrate for change, accusing the Mangaung municipality of being dysfunctional.

@ANCFS in Mangaung voted with DA and FF+ to remove @CllrMlamleli as a Mayor. Today they are faced with a worse service delivery problem. The municipality is a mess. The citizens miss Mme Olly today. pic.twitter.com/lynaq93Ku4 — #AceForPresident2022 (@ComradeMDU) May 18, 2021

With tensions running high, demonstrators burned tires, threw stones and debris blocked at least 15 streets and intersections.

Teen dies

The death of a 15-year-old boy on Monday exacerbated conditions in the town.

The teenager was allegedly shot by a 57-year-old security guard after a group of protesters the boy was part of went to attack a warehouse in the area.

ALSO READ: Mangaung protests: Guard arrested after teen shot dead

The police said the security guard was alone when the crowd approached and fired a warning shot in an attempt to scare them off. Instead his bullet hit the boy who died at the scene.

The security guard was arrested and is expected to appear shortly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge.

Shops looted, robbery

Police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said at least 13 shops owned by foreign nationals were looted during the chaos.

These are the results when political charlatans alienate the local inhabitants on the margins of society in Mangaung. pic.twitter.com/LVJtuo5LOK — MamJ (@ziyarara) May 18, 2021

This as the situation “is still tense”, with police Nyalas attempting to push the angry crowds back.

Another Nyala was set alight, with protesters donning police hard hats while dancing around the flames.

Go maswe mo Mangaung bagaetsho ???????????? pic.twitter.com/J2OvkxStd5 — Mdavino (@Mosotho_Lepara) May 18, 2021

Makhele said police deployments have also increased in the area, “to make sure that we bring calm to the area”.

Amid the protest action, the manager of Mangaung Metro’s solid waste department was driving his white BMW in Heideda when he was stopped by a silver Isuzu bakkie. Three males got out of the bakkie, with one pointing a firearm at him.

ALSO READ: Mangaung protests: residents say they’re tired of ‘dysfunctional’ municipality

The hijackers took the victim’s BMW, which was later recovered but was burnt out.

Commuters warned

Motorists and commuters have been urged to drive cautiously and to be vigilant. The police assured that a number of officers were on the ground to monitor the situation.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has called for calm, saying protesters had a democratic right to protest, but to do so peacefully.

Her calls for calm have not been heeded, however, with protests causing significant disruptions to schools, universities and government departments.

Campuses, labour departments closed

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Bloemfontein provincial offices, as well as the Botshabelo and Zastron Labour Centres have been closed due to the protest action.

The department said there was a possibility of unrest continuing throughout the week, but that assessments would be conducted on Wednesday to see if it would be safe to reopen on Thursday.

The Bloemfontein Provincial Office, Bloemfontein Labour Centre, Botshabelo Labour Centre, Zastron Labour Centre have closed operations due to the ongoing service delivery protest which has led to the shutdown of Mangaung. — Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) May 18, 2021

Protests have also affected the Bloemfontein campus of the Central University of Technology, with vice-chancellor and principal Professor Henk de Jager advising students and staff to work from home.

De Jager said the university was confident the community concerns would be addressed on Tuesday and that “all will be back to normal” by Wednesday.

Arrangements are under way to discuss the impact of the shutdown for the university and how to address time lost.

Ntombela is meeting with the organisation behind the shutdown, the Mangaung Community Concern, on Tuesday afternoon, OFM reported.

SABC News reported on Tuesday afternoon that Mangaung city manager Advocate Tankiso Mea has been suspended.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.