Five injured in drive-by shooting in Joburg

Nica Richards

One of the victims found in a serious condition by paramedics outside a home in Claremont on Monday night was an 11-year-old girl.

Five people who were injured in a shooting incident outside a home in Claremont, Johannesburg on Monday night are still recovering in hospital.

The latest update on the incident, from ER24 media liaison Russel Meiring, indicated that investigations into the shooting were continuing.

Meiring added that it is believed to have been a drive-by shooting.

Paramedics found two patients inside the residence, with three others seen walking around the premises outside.

All victims sustained moderate to serious injuries. The 11 year old and another man received advanced life support before being transported to a nearby hospital, where they are recovering.

The remaining three victims were transported privately to a hospital.