Only four convicted for 136 police station burglaries in five years

Nica Richards

Evaton and Vosloorus are the hot spots for break ins, followed by Tshwane central.

At least 136 break ins have occurred at police stations across Gauteng in the past five years, but only four people have been convicted, the DA said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The party said this information was provided by MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko.

As a result of the robberies, valuables worth more than R1.6 million have been stolen.

DA Gauteng Ssadow MEC for community safety Michael Shackleton said most police station burglaries took place in Evaton and Vosloorus, with 16 each, followed by Tshwane central with 13 cases and Dobsonville with 10 cases.

“Of these cases opened, only 41 arrests have been made, with four resulting in convictions,” Shackleton said

Community safety at risk

“Police stations are regarded by communities as a safe place. When these police stations fall victim to crime, it compromises the ability of police officers to conduct their business of ensuring the safety of residents,” Shackleton said.

Owing to the lack of faith in police, Shackleton said some areas, such as the Midvaal local municipality, had taken to enlisting 3,000 community patrollers to work with law enforcement to implement crime prevention strategies.

“The low conviction rate is totally unacceptable and clearly indicates either a failure of the justice system, or the failure of the police to properly investigate these cases.

“The lack of adequate investigation of criminal cases has resulted in many cases being taken off the court roll due to a lack of sufficient evidence for a successful prosecution.”