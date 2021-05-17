Mangaung protests: Guard arrested after teen shot dead

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A manager of Mangaung Metro Solid Waste was also hijacked by three men who were travelling in a bakkie, and his car was torched.

A 57-year-old security guard has been arrested following the shooting of a teenage boy during violent shutdown protests in Mangaung on Monday.

According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a group of protesters allegedly went to attack a warehouse when a security guard who was alone at the time fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy.

The boy died at the scene.

The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

The manager was on the way to work when he was stopped by a silver Isuzu bakkie and the three men allegedly approached him.

“One pointed him with a firearm and instructed him to get out of the vehicle. They then drove away with his BMW and after a few minutes the vehicle was recovered burnt at MacKenzie Street. A case of hijacking has been registered for further investigation,” said Makhele.

Why are peoples cars being burnt I don’t get it ????????#MangaungShutdown pic.twitter.com/QwPjjzAlI0 — KatleyKayla???? (@KatlehoKayla01) May 17, 2021



There is a heavy presence on the streets of Mangaung as the protests continue.

Mangaung residents, led by the Mangaung Community Concern, took to the streets in protests that saw roads being barricaded with burning tyres, stones and debris.

Seven people have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court for public violence.

The protesting residents are calling for the disbandment of the Mangaung Metro Council and service delivery, among other issues.

In a lengthy statement, the Mangaung Metro Municipality has slammed the violent protests, saying they have resulted in some of the services either closed or partially rendered.

“As the city, we did our part in understanding the real problem by engaging these groups. It would appear that there are some among these groups who claim to represent residents of Mangaung but only hijacking legitimate community concerns for their own interests, means and ends,” it said.

The municipality said it had met with all groups to understand their plight and find amicable solutions.

On the employment of local people, the parties agreed that that where specialised or skilled employment is concerned, there would not be an expectation that such is limited to local people.

#MangaungShutdown is full swing. The City of Bloemfontein brought to a standstill. pic.twitter.com/gnZIJyQvpC — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) May 17, 2021

However, where general or semi-skilled jobs are available and needed, the city would do its best to hire local residents.

On a request that outside contractors should not be appointed, the municipality said it was agreed by all parties that the request was “unjust” and would disadvantage local people in an event where they want to do business outside Mangaung.

“As Mangaung Metro, we will continue to engage all our stakeholders. It is however not in the interest of any of the stakeholders to resolve dissatisfaction through violent means. We believe that through negotiation, we will be able to take the city to another level, particularly in all matters related to service delivery,” it said.