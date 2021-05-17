Cops make breakthrough after Khayelitsha massacre

Nica Richards

11 suspects arrested at a hotel in Sea Point after 13 people killed.

Eleven suspects said to be involved in the series of shootings in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Saturday that saw 13 people lose their lives have been arrested by Western Cape police.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the suspects were arrested early on Monday morning at a hotel in Sea Point.

They are currently being questioned, with Potelwa saying they will likely be charged later.

ALSO READ: 11 killings in one day in Khayelitsha under investigation

The body of the victim in the first shooting was found with several gunshot wounds next to a firearm early on Saturday along Banzi Street in Site B. Police also found a substantial amount of money.

Potelwa said in the second shooting, believed to be in retaliation for the first murder, two Somali nationals were shot at in T110. One died on the scene and the other was seriously wounded and taken to hospital.

“At the RR Section, three other males were shot dead later on Saturday afternoon in an incident believed to be linked to the first two. Meanwhile, at a spaza shop in Y-Block, two other men were killed after being shot, one in the yard and another in a vehicle.”

Two other Somali nationals were shot near a spaza shop in the area. One died on the scene while the other was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Two other victims taken to Tygerberg Hospital and Khayelitsha District Hospital later died.

Daily Maverick reported that two extortion gangs that operated in Khayelitsha and other areas were “Boko Haram” and the “Guptas”.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire