Daily news update: Stage 2 load shedding is back until Tuesday, It’s finally happening! SA ready to begin official vaccination rollout

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Eskom confirms Stage 2 load shedding is back until Tuesday

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding would be implemented effective from 17:00 on Sunday afternoon, until 22:00 Tuesday, following the loss of ten generation units at seven of its power stations.

The utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha released a statement on Sunday saying that teams have been dispatched to the relevant stations and would be working around the clock to return as many of the units to service as possible.

Four Limpopo regions preparing for elective conferences

The most influential ANC region in Limpopo will join the province’s three biggest regions in elective conferences this winter, the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has confirmed.

Through its provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane, the party said Peter Mokaba region will join Norman Mashabane, Vhembe, and Sekhukhune sub-regions in a period between May and July this year.

11 killings in one day in Khayelitsha under investigation

Two more people have died following a shooting spree across various locations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Saturday, bringing the tally of victims to 11.

A team of organised crime detectives were probing the incidents, believed to be revenge killings, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Sunday.

It’s finally happening! SA ready to begin official vaccination rollout

On Monday South Africa will officially begin with phase two of the vaccination rollout against Covid-19, starting with the population of 60 years old and above.

There were concerns that by Sunday night not a single registered senior citizen had received an SMS inviting them to vaccination sites. Some provinces also only had a limited number of vaccination sites which were ready to go.