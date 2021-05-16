Daily Covid-19 stats: 2750 more positive cases ahead of vaccine rollout D-day

News24 Wire

Another 59 people died on Saturday, as the country gears up for the vaccine rollout to the general population.

The Department of Health reported on Saturday that another 59 people died after contracting Covid-19, while another 2 750 positive cases were recorded.

The Sisonke vaccine trial wrapped up, with 478 452 vaccines administered.

The latest report comes as the country gears up for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations to the general population, starting with people over the age of 60.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to soon hold a briefing to update the country on the pandemic.

According to the department, the total number of confirmed cases is 1 611 143.

There have been 11 087 505 tests done, with 34 512 performed over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Melomed Gatesville Vaccination Centre in Cape Town was one of the private hospitals working in collaboration with government health services in administering vaccines.

In closing its Sisonke site on Saturday, it said it was grateful to all who had showed their commitment towards the important project, and wished the health department a successful and smooth rollout of Phase 2 to the general public.

“We also thank Johnson & Johnson for the vaccines and to Sisonke for their assistance and support.

“It was extremely encouraging to have been able to work alongside team members, who embraced the task of ensuring that we are able to support the National Department of Health and our country’s objectives towards overcoming this pandemic.

“This effective vaccine rollout marks the beginning of the end of this pandemic, and Melomed is proud to have played an integral part in this process.”