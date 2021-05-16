News
News | South Africa
Citizen Reporter
2 minute read
16 May 2021
5:00 am

Daily news update: Chiefs make Champions League statement, AKA and Cruz Vodka part ways

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 15: Samir Nurkovic celebrates scoring a goal with Philani Zulu and Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs and Salum Kapombe of Simba SC during the CAF Champions League, 1st Leg quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Simba SC at FNB Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

AKA and Cruz Vodka part ways as rapper temporarily withdraws from sponsorship duties

AKA

Kiernan Forbes, known as rapper AKA. Picture: Instagram

Musician Kiernan Forbes, known as rapper AKA has revealed that he has decided to temporarily step back from his sponsorship duties to focus on his private life.

In a statement released on Thursday the rapper said that he felt it was best that he temporarily steps back from his Cruz Vodka duties in order to deal with the negative events of the past weeks.

Chiefs make Champions League statement with Simba thrashing

Samir Nurkovic

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 15: Samir Nurkovic celebrates scoring a goal with Philani Zulu and Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs and Salum Kapombe of Simba SC during the CAF Champions League, 1st Leg quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Simba SC at FNB Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Could Kaizer Chiefs end their trophy drought by winning the biggest of them all? Well, that’s the main question after Amakhosi turned on the heat and thrashed Simba SC 4-0 in the Caf Champions League quarter finals first leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ten family members perish in Israeli strike on Gaza

Rockets are launched towards Israel from Rafah, in the southern the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 12 May 2021. Heavy exchanges of rocket fire and air strikes, and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns, fuelled fears today that deadly violence between Israel and Palestinians could spiral into ‘full-scale war’. Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

Rockets are launched towards Israel from Rafah, in the southern the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 12 May 2021. Heavy exchanges of rocket fire and air strikes, and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns, fuelled fears today that deadly violence between Israel and Palestinians could spiral into ‘full-scale war’. Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

Ten members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air strike early Saturday on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

The eight children and two women were killed when a three-storey building in Shati refugee camp collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

12950 deaths on Friday inch Covid-19 death toll closer to 3,5 million

Ganges river

Relatives in personal protective equipment (PPE) suits perform the last rites before the cremation of their loved one, who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, on the banks of the Ganges River in Garhmukteshwar on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,359,726 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 161,795,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

 

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Anele Tembe's father responds to AKA interview
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Anele Tembe's father responds to AKA interview
1 day ago
1 day ago