EC ANC leader in hot water for throwing boiling water at cops

Things got heated when former ANC Buffalo City branch chairperson Zolani Xego, tried to avoid going to jail for faking his own death.

Zolani Xego, a former branch chairperson for the ANC in the Buffalo City Metro, locked himself in the house and allegedly threw boiling water at the officers who came to arrest him on Friday morning, according to Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

Xego was notified to report to the clerk of the court at the East London Magistrate’s Court by 10 May to begin serving an eight-year prison sentence. But he did not do so. So, a warrant of his arrest was issued, Ngcakani said.

In January 2015, Xego was sentenced by the court to 15 years’ imprisonment for faking his own death to claim a R3.6 million life policy, he added.

In October 2018, the Grahamstown High Court dismissed Xego’s appeal to have his conviction and sentence overturned. It instead reduced his 15-year jail sentence to eight years.

He was granted R5 000 bail after he indicated he would submit a petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which he never did.

“When the police arrived at his home in Southernwood, East London, around 7am, Xego refused them entry. He allegedly threw boiling water when they eventually gained entry.”

After he allegedly threw boiling water at them, the police retreated.

He eventually handed himself over when his lawyer arrived at his home, Ngcakani said.