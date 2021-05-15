William Saunderson-Meyer
The ANC’s persistent looting should infuriate us all

Considering the state of the country and the slow pace at which looters are brought to book, South Africans can no longer afford to simply take corruption in our stride.

Concerned citizens gather at the entrance to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg calling on South Africans to defend democracy, the constitution, the rule of law, and accountability for state capture and corruption, on Human Rights Day, 22 March 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
The scale of state corruption is so vast that it has become meaningless. President Cyril Ramaphosa estimated that state looting during the lost decade of the Jacob Zuma presidency was in the order of a trillion rand. There’s never been any explanation of how the government arrived at that estimate, but it’s a figure that trips daintily off the tongue. And it expediently side-steps the large-scale corruption that preceded Zuma and was tacitly sanctioned by ANC. President Thabo Mbeki’s administration turned a blind eye to the pocketing of a billion rand in the arms  procurement scandal, the start of the...

