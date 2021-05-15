The ANC’s persistent looting should infuriate us all
William Saunderson-Meyer
Considering the state of the country and the slow pace at which looters are brought to book, South Africans can no longer afford to simply take corruption in our stride.
Concerned citizens gather at the entrance to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg calling on South Africans to defend democracy, the constitution, the rule of law, and accountability for state capture and corruption, on Human Rights Day, 22 March 2021. Picture: Michel Bega