A man with oil running through his veins
Andre de Kock
Pablo Clark is the pseudonym of a man who once drove race cars and now restores them for a living, and who has built a shrine to the prancing pony in Johannesburg.
Paolo Cavalieri poses for a photograph next to a Ferrari 250 GTM, built in 1961, rebodied to Short Wheelbase configuration, V12, 3 litre, tribute to Sir Stirling Moss, at Pablo Clark in the Kyalami Business Park in Midrand, 5 May 2021. Pablo Clark specialises in the sales, servicing and support of Ferrari road and racing cars. Picture: Michel Bega