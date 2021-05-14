Zulu king’s budget trimmed by close to R5 million

Siyanda Ndlovu

'The Office of the Premier is responsible for and continues to give support to the Zulu Royal Household Trust' - Zikalala.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday delivered his 2021-22 budget, which saw new Zulu king Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s annual budget trimmed by close to R5 million.

Just more than R66 million has been allocated by the government to the royal family as opposed the R71.3 million received by late king Goodwill Zwelithini the previous year.

“The Office of the Premier is responsible for and continues to give support to the Zulu Royal Household Trust,” said Zikalala.

In 2021-22, R66,074,000 is allocated for the Royal Household sub-programme.

The total budget for the Office of the Premier for the 2021-22 financial year is R802,240 million which is allocated in line with the structure and programmes of the Office of the Premier.

Honourable Speaker it may be appropriate to describe the past financial year as an Annus Horibilis. Indeed 2020-21 has been a year of great misfortune and disaster in our province, our country and in the world." Premier

Last year, the late king Goodwill Zwelithini was allocated R71.3 million, an increase of nearly R5 million from the previous year of R66 million.

On Thursday Zikalala had a brief meeting with new king Misuzulu at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, north of KZN.

Shortly after the meeting Zikalala reaffirmed the government’s support for the royal family.

“We will continue to support the royal house as a whole, in ensuring that they continue with their work to the Zulu people.”

Zikalala was expected to make announcements on the date of the king’s coronation.

“Working together with the royal family, we will soon finalise and announce the date for the coronation of his majesty. This will be the first coronation in a long time,” Zikalala said.

He said the budget was going to play a major role in supporting the annual cultural event hosted by the royal family, including the king’s coronation.