Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
14 May 2021
12:30 pm

MEC to visit primary school after principal thrown out of chair

Nica Richards

The education department confirmed allegations against the principal and school governing body were being investigated

Parents at the Pretoria primary school violently threw the principal out of a chair and the school head first. Picture: Screenshot

Following a viral video of aggrieved parents at a Pretoria primary school throwing the principal out of a chair, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has committed to meeting with the school on Friday. 

Lesufi slammed the Laerskool Theresapark parents’ actions on Thursday as “unacceptable”.

The incident happened when parents accused the principal of driving the school into financial ruin. 

The education department confirmed allegations levelled against the principal and the school governing body were being investigated. It urged parents to direct their complaints to the department and not to take matters into their own hands. 

After the principal was thrown out of her chair, she was booked off for a week after consulting with a doctor. 

Lesufi said he would visit the principal at her home on Friday afternoon, before heading to the school to hold a meeting with the governing body and school management team. 

Pretoria Rekord reported teachers were also being verbally abused after a voice note from a WhatsApp group was leaked. 

Additional reporting by Neo Thale